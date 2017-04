© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Most Senior Daesh Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan Nangarhar Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Khaama Press news agency, Najib Danish told reporters that the money was seized during special operations conducted by intelligence services, adding that the security forces also managed to prevent smuggling of some 1,500 precious stones.

Danish stressed that over 100 cases of corruption to the judiciary institutions were registered in 2016, with about 140 officials being under investigation on bribery.

This comes against the backdrop of Afghanistan's political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban militant group and emergence of local cells of the Daesh terrorist group, which are both banned in many countries, including Russia.