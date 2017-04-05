Register
23:36 GMT +305 April 2017
    A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017.

    Idlib Chemical Attack Staged to Blame Damascus Syrian Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Syrian lawmaker Halid Abud claims that the reported chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib was plotted by foreign governments to turn up political pressure on Damascus.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The reported chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib was plotted by foreign governments to turn up political pressure on Damascus, Syrian lawmaker Halid Abud told Sputnik.

    "Yesterday’s chemical attack was carried out to blame it on the Syrian government. It is a way for Western countries to put pressure on Syria," he said.

    The lawmaker suggested Western countries had recently found themselves on the losing side and needed to create leverage against the "steady position of Iran and Russia on Syria."

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Russia Submitted Draft Resolution on Probing Syria Chemical Attack
    Abud argued the Syrian government did not have means to drop chemical weapons far from its seat in Damascus and consequently the attack was caused by people, trying to cast shadow on the Syrian authorities.

    "But if the Syrian government organized this attack, then the question raises: why it has not used it near Damascus, if it was convenient to the government and would cause a massive public outcry. The government can not carry out such an attack so far [from Damascus]. In this context, I am sure that it was perpetrated by the enemies of Syria trying to promote a political war against the Syrian government," the lawmaker added.

    Syrian opposition claims the attack on a town in northwestern Syria killed nearly 80 and injured some 200 people. Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a medical aid charity, said symptoms of those exposed to it pointed to a nerve gas, such as sarin, and also chlorine.

    The United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have opened an inquiry into the case.

    Syrian president Bashar Assad has been widely blamed for ordering the attack, although he said previously his government held no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against his own people.

    The UN-backed OPCW, which oversaw the withdrawal of Syria’s chemical stockpile, said in January 2016 the arsenal had been fully destroyed, but the US Department of State said in last year’s report Damascus could have retained some chemical weapons and been using them against civilians.

    chemical weapons, Idlib, Syria
