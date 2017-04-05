Tunnels Won’t Save Terrorists in Hama From Syrian Artillery (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, terrorists are using any means to minimize their losses. Among other things they are actively digging trenches and tunnels.

A military source told Sputnik Arabic that the “Syrian army has carried out successful artillery shelling and conducted air strikes against enemy positions in Hama. Precise information about the location of weapon stores and leaders of the criminal organization came from an existing database.”

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky Syrian Gov't Starts Offensive Against Major Militant Stronghold in Hama Province

He further said that due to vigorous use of artillery, the militants cannot leave their shelters. Hence, they resort to digging tunnels in order to be able to move around.

The ammunition and supplies are also delivered through these tunnels. However, the tunnels do not protect against military air raids, so the terrorists have suffered heavy losses, including among their leadership.

The Syrian government forces have freed 225 settlements from Daesh so far.

“The number of the settlements liberated since January 1, 2017, by the Syrian government's Armed Forces from the armed factions of the international terrorist organization Islamic State [Daesh] has grown to 225,” the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday.

