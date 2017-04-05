Police Kill Two Daesh Suicide Attackers in Iraqi's Tikrit - Interior Ministry

MOSUL (Sputnik) — A group of terrorists on Tuesday night made their way to the city of Tikrit, according to the spokesperson.

"Two militants with suicide belts were shot by policemen while trying to detonate them at the security forces post," the spokesperson said.

In June 2014, during the northern Iraq offensive, Daesh took control of Tikrit, the administrative capital of the Saladin governorate, north of Baghdad. The city was liberated from Daesh militants in March 2015.