Syrian Gov't Starts Offensive Against Major Militant Stronghold in Hama Province

HAMA (Sputnik)Syrian government troops and allied forces have launched an offensive on the town of Halfaya, northern part of Syria’s Hama province, the correspondent of Sputnik reported Sunday.

Syrian forces with the support of artillery started the offensive at dawn on Sunday. Suppressing and destroying the defense line of the militants, government forces are steadily approaching the city. Fighting continues within a one-mile distance from Halfaya.

Halfaya remains the last major stronghold of terrorists in the province of Hama. The Syrian army continues to push militants to the borders of Idlib province.

