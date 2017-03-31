Battle Heats Up: Iraqi Forces Approaching Daesh-Seized Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul

MOSUL (Sputnik) — According to the police representative, the Iraqi troops are 300 meters (984 feet) away from the mosque, and they have been advancing to the al-Nuri on three directions.

"IS [Daesh] is losing in this area its supply routes, panic can be noticed in its ranks," the policeman said.

Al-Nuri mosque is a symbolic place for Daesh, as in 2014, Daesh leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, during his public preaching there, proclaimed a caliphate across the territory controlled by the terrorist group both in Iraq and Syria.

The current operation to recapture Mosul carried out by the Iraqi troops backed by the US-led international coalition began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of the eastern part of the city this January. However, fighting in western areas of Mosul continues. Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would deploy another 200 to 300 US troops to help liberate the city.

On Thursday, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Joseph Scrocca said in a briefing that some 1,000 Daesh fighters were remaining in the western part of Mosul.