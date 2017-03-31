Arab States Urge UNESCO to Reject Israeli Sovereignty Over Western Jerusalem

The paper was submitted by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and Sudan on behalf of the Palestinians.
The draft resolution also states that the Jewish holy sites of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron and Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem are "an integral part of Palestine."
Over the decades, Palestinians have sought diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which includes the partially Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem. The Israeli government, though, refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Israel was given X amount of land. And NOT that part. UNESCO may BEND OVER , because is a FRENCH, one that throws white flags FAST.
cast235
the world deserves better.
Time Russia open an new org in Russia . That REALLY protect all this relics. And a new U.N. Without politics nor CARROT STICKS>
Russia should begin helping AFRICA.
M<any countries may DONATE.. Go grab it and bring it to them.
U.S , Israel want to make of U.N a complete PUPPET. More than it is already.