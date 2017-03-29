Syrian Army Eliminates 2,200 al-Nusra Front Terrorists in Hama Since March 23

"Al-Nusra Front losses from March 23 to March 29 to the north of Hama are as follows: 2,200 terrorists killed, while 15 tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 107 cars, 12 ammunition depots, 17 mortars ans six rocket launchers destroyed," the ministry said in a report.
Earlier, a source told Sputnik that the Syrian army pushed out Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorists from the village of Kokab in the Syrian province of Hama.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Gee that was kept quiet! 10,000 strong Al-Nusra and co must have poured over the Jordan border kept back to attack to distract SAA from advancing on Raqqa to allow US to split up Syria.
ivanwa88
2200 killed would mean at least 3000 wounded which means 50% of the terrorist force is out of action and likely at least 50% of there resources will they hang around for another week??
crazy as shithouse rats if they do!
Another week like that and they will disappear in a puff of smoke gone forever Israel's plan B or was it C will be devastated they will be gnashing there teeth right now!!?