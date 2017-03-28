US Coalition Commander Says 'We Probably Had Role' in High Casualties in Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, media reported that at least 200 people , many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul.

"My initial assessment is that we probably had a role in these casualties," Townsend told reporters when asked about the strike.

The situation in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul remains severe due to the activity of Daesh terrorists. The eastern part of Mosul was liberated by the Iraqi troops backed by the US-led international coalition in January, while the western part is still under the control of jihadists.

Iraqi President Fuad Masum described in an interview to Sputnik earlier in March the situation in Mosul as a humanitarian catastrophe due to the civilian deaths, but urged to continue recapturing the city, since "it would not be sensible to leave the city to terrorists." He called for investigation into the mistakes made by US-led coalition airstrikes two weeks before to establish "whether there was a communication failure, whether the information was erroneous" and noted that the operation in that part of Mosul was postponed in order to find more appropriate methods to fight the militants.