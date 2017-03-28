Intra-Syrian Talks to Gain Momentum After End of Mosul, Raqqa Operations

"Yes we need a breakthrough, but honestly I do not think we will reach it in this round of talks," Jamal Suleiman said. "The negotiations will get a real momentum after the battles over Mosul and Raqqa are settled…. This will allow the US administration to come up with its own vision on a political solution."
"[The Syrian settlement] is not completely intra-Syrian now," he added.
The UN-backed talks on Syrian peace have been held in Geneva since 2012 with the fifth round having started on March 23. The talks are expected to last until Friday.
Meanwhile, Mosul, as well as a number of other northern and western Iraqi cities and towns, was seized in 2014 during an IS offensive. The current operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of the IS in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of the eastern part of the city this January. However, fighting continues in western areas of the city.
