Car Bomb Attack in South Yemen Leaves 6 Security Personnel Dead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Six security personnel and three attackers were reportedly killed in the attack.

“The attackers targeted a government building before being intercepted by security personnel guarding the building. The car bomb exploded outside the building before Al-Qaeda [banned in Russia] gunmen sprayed the area with machine-gun fire," the statement read as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

It remains unclear whether al-Qaeda took responsibility for the attack.