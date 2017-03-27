Register
16:38 GMT +327 March 2017
    Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, stand under an Islamic State (IS) group banner in the recently recaptured town of Al-Karamah, 26 kms from the IS bastion of Raqa, as they advance to encircle the jihadists, on March 26, 2017

    SDF Temporarily Halts Advance on Syria's Raqqa to Allow Repairs at Tabqa Dam

    Middle East
    The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) decided to stop the operation in the region of the damaged Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates for four hours, according to official statement.

    Some 1,300 People, Including 436 Militants, Leave Syria's Homs
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday a temporary pause in its advance on the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group's stronghold of Raqqa due to the need to repair the damaged Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates.

    On Sunday, local media reported that the dam partially collapsed as result of the fighting between the SDF and the Daesh. The SDF refuted the information that the dam had collapsed but said the US-led international coalition had conducted numerous strikes against the Daesh in the area.

    "In order to protect the dam on the Euphrates… and at the request of the dam authority, we have decided to stop the operation in the region of the dam for four hours. This is being done to allow an engineer team to pass through and work on the dam," the SDF press service said on its website.

    Syrian Democratic Forces Deny Allegations of Tabqa Dam Being Damaged
    Fighting is ceasing between 12:00 and 17:00 GMT, according to the statement.

    Tabqa Dam, Syria's largest, was built with Soviet help in the 1970s and functions primarily as a hydropower plant.

    On Sunday, the Kurdish-led SDF pushed the Daesh militants out of the military airport located near the city of Thawrah, which is located just south of the dam. The city is the last big Daesh stronghold on the way to Raqqa, the de-facto Daesh capital in war-torn Syria.

    The Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa was launched last November by the SDF with the support of the international coalition.

