Second Group of Militants to Leave Al-Waer District of Syria's Homs on March 27

HOMS (Sputnik) — The second group of militants is expected to leave Al-Waer district of the Syrian city of Homs on March 27 under a deal with the local authorities, Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The second group will leave on Monday. It was expected that they leave the city today and move to Idlib, but the groups, which had to receive the militants appeared to be unable to do that," the governor said.

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Over 500 Armed Opposition Members in Syrian Homs Agree to Lay Down Arms

The Homs governor added that the district would be fully cleared from militants within six weeks.

"They have two options. The first is to leave. The second is to remain in Al-Waer, lay down their arms and take the advantage of presidential amnesty. Last week over 500 militants surrendered to the authorities and asked for an opportunity to remain in the district as unarmed civilians," Barazi said.