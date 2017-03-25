Russia Registers 13 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Ministry

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Total of 1,359 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of 13 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 13 violations over the past 24 hours in Damascus (4), Deraa (1), Latakia (4) and Hama (4) provinces," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The center noted that the total of 19 violations was registered by the Turkish part of the commission.

The number of armed groups that have joined the cessation of hostilities in Syria has not been subjected to changes and amounts to 64, according to the statement.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!