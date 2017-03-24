Syrian Army Regains Control of Industrial Area in Eastern Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Elite units of the Syrian Armed Forces have regained control over all the facilities previously captured by militants of the terrorist group Nusra Front (banned in Russia) in an industrial zone in the east of Damascus, the Syrian Armed Forces Command said in a statement Friday.

"Units of our Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Allied detachments, have regained control of all the facilities and compounds of buildings that terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra [Nusra Front] and loyal groups in the industrial area in the north of Jobar had infiltrated," the statement read by Sputnik said.