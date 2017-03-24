Kurdish YPG Close to Liberating Tabqah Dam From Daesh Near Raqqa

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) said that they are close to the liberation of the Tabqah dam in Syria, near the city of Raqqa, from Daesh (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorists.

On Thursday, SDF spokesman Talal Selo said that the SDF units would need no more than 15 days to block Raqqa and start the liberation of the city.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include Arab and Kurdish forces such as YPG, launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation to retake Raqqa, the so-called capital of IS, on November 5, 2016.