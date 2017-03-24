Syrian Democratic Forces Take Part of Road Linking Raqqa, Aleppo Under Control

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the statement, during the operation the SDF also managed to take a number of settlement, in particular, Musherfa and Cerin, under control.
On Thursday, SDF spokesman Talal Selo said that the SDF units would need no more than 15 days to block Raqqa and start liberating the city.
The SDF, with the support of the United States, launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa last November. The city was captured by Daesh militants in 2014.
All comments
Show new comments (0)