Syrian Democratic Forces Take Part of Road Linking Raqqa, Aleppo Under Control

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the statement, during the operation the SDF also managed to take a number of settlement, in particular, Musherfa and Cerin, under control.

Earlier this week, US and Syrian opposition forces were air-dropped to Syria's Raqqa province to conduct a joint operation to liberate several villages in the vicinity of the town of al-Tabqah from the Daesh terrorist group.

On Thursday, SDF spokesman Talal Selo said that the SDF units would need no more than 15 days to block Raqqa and start liberating the city.

The SDF, with the support of the United States, launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa last November. The city was captured by Daesh militants in 2014.