Syrian Arab Red Crescent Sends 40 Trucks of Aid to Syria's Wadi Barada

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Arab Red Crescent charity organization said it had sent 40 trucks on Friday, filled with humanitarian aid, to the Syrian Wadi Barada valley near Damascus in cooperation with the United Nations and International Committee the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian organization.

“#Breaking: @SARC_RD in cooperation with @UN and @ICRC_sy delivering #humanitarian #aid (40 trucks) to #Wadi_Barada, enough for 28 k ppl,” the charity said on Twitter.

​In late December 2016, terrorists blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area, which was used to supply the Syrian capital with drinking water. In February, the Syrian army fully liberated the Wadi Barada area from the militants.