© AFP 2017/ ABDULMONAM EASSA Syrian Army Repels Ex-Nusra Front Attacks in Eastern Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The attack of militants on the area, where a significant number of foreign diplomatic missions are located, occurred for the first time in a long period.

According to preliminary data, no one was killed. The police and medics are specifying information on whether anyone was injured.

The clashes between militants and government forces in eastern Damascus have recently intensified, with the army launching a special military operation last week.

On Monday, the Syrian troops managed to rebuff a series of militants' powerful attacks on an industrial zone in the Jobar municipality.