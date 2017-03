© Sputnik/ Sergey Safronov Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive First Yak-152 Aircraft for Trial by Summer

LANGKAWI (Malaysia) (Sputnik) — He added that one Yak-152 designated for static tests was at the Moscow-based Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI), while the fourth aircraft was intended for endurance tests.

"To date, we have built four machines. The first has been undergoing flight tests since September 2016. Another aircraft will join the program in the near future," Demchenko said in Malaysia on Thursday.

According to the corporation, Yak-152 can be used for practicing navigation basics, various piloting techniques, emergency piloting and other aspects of training.