Turkish Artillery Fire Injured 10 Civilians in Syria’s Afrin - YPG Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Continuous shelling of villages in Syria’s Afrin by the Turkish military has resulted in ten civilian casualties, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) General command spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Turkish shelling and heavy artillery in the areas of Afrin and Jindires is still ongoing. Ten civilians are injured, and one seriously wounded," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the Russian forces set out toward the Turkish border from their position in Kafr Jana in the direction of Jindires. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet confirmed the troops movement.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said one of the branches of the Russian reconciliation center will be established in Syria’s Aleppo province in order to prevent violations of the cessation of hostilities in the region of contact between Kurdish militias and Turkey-controlled formations of the Free Syrian Army.

During Syria’s conflict, the YPG has emerged as perhaps the most effective force fighting Daesh terror group.

However, Turkey claims that the YPG is closely aligned with the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group by Ankara.