19:51 GMT +322 March 2017
    An Iraqi special forces soldier fires as other soldiers runs across a street during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017

    Iraqi Army Liberates Over 60% of Western Mosul From Daesh Terrorists

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Middle East
    0 9610

    The Iraqi government troops liberated more than 60 percent of western Mosul from the Daesh terror group, outlawed in numerous countries, local media reported on Wednesday, citing spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Special Operations Command Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasul.

    CAIRO(Sputnik) – Mosul’s neighborhoods of Bab al-Toub and Bab al-Abyath as well as the Old City are currently witnessing heavy fighting, Rasul said, as cited by the Iraqi News agency.

    Daesh Terrorists Killed, Left Hundreds of Bodies at Site Near Mosul in 2014-2015

    The army spokesman added that Daesh terrorists used snipers as well as suicide car attackers to stop the advance of Iraqi forces.

    In 2014 Daesh terrorists launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.

    The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key Daesh stronghold in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.

    Tags:
    Daesh, Iraqi armed forces, Iraq, Mosul
