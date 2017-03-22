Iraqi Army Liberates Over 60% of Western Mosul From Daesh Terrorists

CAIRO(Sputnik) – Mosul’s neighborhoods of Bab al-Toub and Bab al-Abyath as well as the Old City are currently witnessing heavy fighting, Rasul said, as cited by the Iraqi News agency.

The army spokesman added that Daesh terrorists used snipers as well as suicide car attackers to stop the advance of Iraqi forces.

In 2014 Daesh terrorists launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.

DAESH signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and DAESH militants, in the city Mosul, Iraq March 18, 2017. © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal

A displaced Iraqi girl, fleeing fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, looks out from a bus as she arrives with her family at the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana

Iraqi families displaced from the city of Mosul arrive at a camp in the Hamam al-Alil area south of the embattled city on March 11, 2017, during the ongoing government forces offensive to retake the area from Islamic State (IS) group fighters © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Iraqi government forces supported by fighters from the Abbas Brigade, which fight under the umbrella of the Shiite popular mobilisation units, advance in village of Badush, some 15 kilometres northwest of Mosul, during the ongoing battle to retake the city's west from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on March 8, 2017 © AFP 2017/ Mohammed SAWAF

Mass grave in the south of Mosul © Photo: Nazek Muhammed

Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division fire a multiple rocket launcher from a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, on February 27, 2017, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS

The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key Daesh stronghold in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.