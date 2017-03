© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Why Liberation of Syrian Jobar is an Important Step in Eradicating Terrorists

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the Sana news agency, Syrian government forces are currently involved in an anti-terrorist operation in the Jobar suburb of Damascus. The army has encircled a group of extremists, gradually reducing the territory under their control.

The source said that Jabhat Fatah al Sham undertook a couple of attempts to help their brothers-in-arms to break through the encirclement, though they failed.

The clashes between militants and government forces in eastern Damascus have recently intensified, with the army launching a special military operation last week.

On Monday, the Syrian troops managed to rebuff a series of militants' powerful attacks on an industrial zone in the Jobar municipality.