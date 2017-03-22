Kuwait Airways Bans Large Electronic Devices From Hand Luggage Bound for US

Earlier in the day, the US government banned passengers coming from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, from bringing large electronic devices such as laptops and cameras into the country in their hand luggage. The measure was made over unspecified security concerns.
The Kuwait Airways decision, which will come into force on Thursday, impacts all US-bound flights, including those transiting through Kuwait, according to the airline's statement.
The ban covers all electronic devices larger than a smartphone, the statement added.
Medical devices are exempt from the rule provided passengers have the appropriate medical documents with them.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another in a very long line of reasons to boycott all air travel.
Alan Reid