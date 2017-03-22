Kuwait Airways Bans Large Electronic Devices From Hand Luggage Bound for US

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS American Civil Liberties Union Files Amicus Brief Over Border Device Search

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Kuwait's national flag carrier Kuwait Airways announced Tuesday restrictions on large electronic devices in hand luggage for flights bound to the United States in compliance with new US security rules.

Earlier in the day, the US government banned passengers coming from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, from bringing large electronic devices such as laptops and cameras into the country in their hand luggage. The measure was made over unspecified security concerns.

The Kuwait Airways decision, which will come into force on Thursday, impacts all US-bound flights, including those transiting through Kuwait, according to the airline's statement.

The ban covers all electronic devices larger than a smartphone, the statement added.

Medical devices are exempt from the rule provided passengers have the appropriate medical documents with them.