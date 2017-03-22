Libyan National Army Launches Operation Against Military Gangs

© Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko Libyan National Army Commander Haftar Visits Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar has launched an offensive against illegal armed groups on the south of the country, local media reported Tuesday, citing a source in the LNA.

The operation is aimed at gaining control over the cities of Sabha and al Shatii, the Akhbar Libya news portal reported. The LNA reportedly managed to block the militants' troops from the city of Misrata and take control over an air base.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.

The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament headquartered in the city of Tobruk. The Government of National Accord, formed with the support from the United Nations and Europe and headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

The eastern authorities act independently from the west, cooperating with the Libyan National Army led by Haftar, which fights against Islamic terrorists.