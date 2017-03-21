No Alternative to Constitutional Process in Solving Syrian Conflict - Russian MP

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — According to Vasilyev, it is crucially important that the Syrian leadership and the parliament have supported the idea of the constitutional process.
"We are sure that this process has no other alternative," Vasilyev said at a meeting with the Aleppo authorities headed by Governor Hussein Diab.
Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.
The establishment of the new Syrian constitution is considered vital for solving the crisis and achieving peace in the country.
