No Alternative to Constitutional Process in Solving Syrian Conflict - Russian MP

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — According to Vasilyev, it is crucially important that the Syrian leadership and the parliament have supported the idea of the constitutional process.

"We are sure that this process has no other alternative," Vasilyev said at a meeting with the Aleppo authorities headed by Governor Hussein Diab.

Russia presented its vision of a Syrian draft constitution at intra-Syrian talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana last January. It suggests removing the word "Arab" from the country’s name and expanding parliamentary powers.

Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.

The establishment of the new Syrian constitution is considered vital for solving the crisis and achieving peace in the country.