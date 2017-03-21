Russia Expects UN to Work With Militants for Fua, Kefraya Assessment Mission

"We have been insisting that the United Nations need to work more actively with militants who are blocking the Shiite enclaves of Fua and Kefraya. UN assessment missions to determine the real state of affairs have still not been sent to Fua and Kefraya, and we expect that the United Nations will work with militants to grant access to such mission," Borodavkin said.
"The delivery of humanitarian aid to these four cities is a priority for Russia, including from the point of view of the need to strengthen trust between the sides to the conflict. The work to coordinate parameters of this operation was taking place in both Astana, through our contacts with Syria and Iran, and Geneva via the United Nations. Therefore, the implementation of this operation proved the effectiveness and relevance of the Astana and Geneva processes, as well as the fact that countries of the region put aside their political difficulties for the sake of a good purpose of helping people," Borodavkin said.
Representatives of Iran and Turkey, "which helped which contacts with field commanders on the territory of the Idlib province," also provided assistance to the operation.
"Russia and Iran carried out serious humanitarian work in Astana where main parameters of assistance to the UN humanitarian operation were agreed on. The forces and capabilities of the Russian reconciliation center as well as the Russian group were used in its preparation and implementation. In particular, we carefully studied the route of the convoy and ensured its security. During the operation itself, Russian drones were used in both Sunni and Shiite enclaves to monitor the situation," he said.
The delivery of humanitarian aid to Fua, Kefraya, Zabadani and Madaya showed that "joining of efforts of the three guarantor states, Russia, Iran and Turkey, on the Astana plaform, as well as the creative approach of the Russian side to resolution of humanitarian issues in difficult conditions of the Syrian conflict is helping the Syrian population."
The humanitarian situation in the settlements of Madaya, Fua, Zabadani and Kefraya has been deteriorating given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.
