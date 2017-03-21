Register
16:32 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Villages of Kefraya and Foua. (File)

    Russia Expects UN to Work With Militants for Fua, Kefraya Assessment Mission

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7310

    Russia expects that the United Nations will work with militants to grant access to its assessment mission to the besieged Syrian cities of Fua and Kefraya, Russia’s envoy to the UN Geneva office Alexei Borodavkin told Sputnik.

    Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Turkish Red Crescent to Provide All Necessary Aid to Syrian Al Bab - Chief
    GENEVA (Sputnik) – On March 14, UN humanitarian agencies with support of the Russian servicemen delivered humanitarian aid for the besieged Fua, Kefraya, Zabadani and Madaya.

    "We have been insisting that the United Nations need to work more actively with militants who are blocking the Shiite enclaves of Fua and Kefraya. UN assessment missions to determine the real state of affairs have still not been sent to Fua and Kefraya, and we expect that the United Nations will work with militants to grant access to such mission," Borodavkin said.

    "The delivery of humanitarian aid to these four cities is a priority for Russia, including from the point of view of the need to strengthen trust between the sides to the conflict. The work to coordinate parameters of this operation was taking place in both Astana, through our contacts with Syria and Iran, and Geneva via the United Nations. Therefore, the implementation of this operation proved the effectiveness and relevance of the Astana and Geneva processes, as well as the fact that countries of the region put aside their political difficulties for the sake of a good purpose of helping people," Borodavkin said.

    Refugees in the temporary refugee shelter in Jibreen, Aleppo. Photo: Courtesy of The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic
    © Sputnik/
    Almost 4,000 Syrians Receive Russian Humanitarian Aid in 24 Hours
    According to him, the humanitarian campaign to deliver food and medicines "was made possible not least by the efforts of Russia, which regularly brought up this topic in taskforces on humanitarian issues and ceasefire in Geneva, as well as at the Astana talks."

    Representatives of Iran and Turkey, "which helped which contacts with field commanders on the territory of the Idlib province," also provided assistance to the operation.

    "Russia and Iran carried out serious humanitarian work in Astana where main parameters of assistance to the UN humanitarian operation were agreed on. The forces and capabilities of the Russian reconciliation center as well as the Russian group were used in its preparation and implementation. In particular, we carefully studied the route of the convoy and ensured its security. During the operation itself, Russian drones were used in both Sunni and Shiite enclaves to monitor the situation," he said.

    Russian soldiers stand next to an aid convoy in Aleppo, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Russian Servicemen Deliver Medicine, Humanitarian Aid to Syrians
    He noted that the delivery of humanitarian aid to the four Syrian settlements "was long a priority of Russia on all levels in all international organizations."

    The delivery of humanitarian aid to Fua, Kefraya, Zabadani and Madaya showed that "joining of efforts of the three guarantor states, Russia, Iran and Turkey, on the Astana plaform, as well as the creative approach of the Russian side to resolution of humanitarian issues in difficult conditions of the Syrian conflict is helping the Syrian population."

    The humanitarian situation in the settlements of Madaya, Fua, Zabadani and Kefraya has been deteriorating given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.

    Related:

    Russian Reconciliation Center Helps Deliver Over 20 Tonnes of UN Aid to Syria
    Russia Sends Out 62nd Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Ukraine’s Southeast
    Russian Military Delivers 1.6 Tonnes of Aid to Syria Over Past Day
    Tags:
    UNOG, Alexei Borodavkin, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok