Russia Expects UN to Work With Militants for Fua, Kefraya Assessment Mission

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Turkish Red Crescent to Provide All Necessary Aid to Syrian Al Bab - Chief

GENEVA (Sputnik) – On March 14, UN humanitarian agencies with support of the Russian servicemen delivered humanitarian aid for the besieged Fua, Kefraya, Zabadani and Madaya.

"We have been insisting that the United Nations need to work more actively with militants who are blocking the Shiite enclaves of Fua and Kefraya. UN assessment missions to determine the real state of affairs have still not been sent to Fua and Kefraya, and we expect that the United Nations will work with militants to grant access to such mission," Borodavkin said.

"The delivery of humanitarian aid to these four cities is a priority for Russia, including from the point of view of the need to strengthen trust between the sides to the conflict. The work to coordinate parameters of this operation was taking place in both Astana, through our contacts with Syria and Iran, and Geneva via the United Nations. Therefore, the implementation of this operation proved the effectiveness and relevance of the Astana and Geneva processes, as well as the fact that countries of the region put aside their political difficulties for the sake of a good purpose of helping people," Borodavkin said.

According to him, the humanitarian campaign to deliver food and medicines "was made possible not least by the efforts of Russia, which regularly brought up this topic in taskforces on humanitarian issues and ceasefire in Geneva, as well as at the Astana talks."

Representatives of Iran and Turkey, "which helped which contacts with field commanders on the territory of the Idlib province," also provided assistance to the operation.

"Russia and Iran carried out serious humanitarian work in Astana where main parameters of assistance to the UN humanitarian operation were agreed on. The forces and capabilities of the Russian reconciliation center as well as the Russian group were used in its preparation and implementation. In particular, we carefully studied the route of the convoy and ensured its security. During the operation itself, Russian drones were used in both Sunni and Shiite enclaves to monitor the situation," he said.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russian Servicemen Deliver Medicine, Humanitarian Aid to Syrians

He noted that the delivery of humanitarian aid to the four Syrian settlements "was long a priority of Russia on all levels in all international organizations."

The delivery of humanitarian aid to Fua, Kefraya, Zabadani and Madaya showed that "joining of efforts of the three guarantor states, Russia, Iran and Turkey, on the Astana plaform, as well as the creative approach of the Russian side to resolution of humanitarian issues in difficult conditions of the Syrian conflict is helping the Syrian population."

The humanitarian situation in the settlements of Madaya, Fua, Zabadani and Kefraya has been deteriorating given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.