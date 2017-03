© AFP 2017/ Ayham al-Mohammad Pentagon Wants Kurdish YPG Forces to Protect Syria's Manbij From Daesh

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Reuters news agency reported that Russian forces were setting up a military base in Afrin in agreement with the YPG.

The Russian Defense Minitry didn't comment on the information yet.

"The Russian presence in the Afrin region is based on an agreement between our troops and Russian servicemen acting in Syria within the framework of cooperation against terrorism and Russian servicemen providing support in training of our forces in conduct of modern warfare and the establishment of a point of direct contact with the Russian military forces," Xelil told Sputnik.