US-Led Coalition Conducts 18 Strikes in Raqqa as SDF Entered City's Limits

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, media reported that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) entered the Raqqa city limits.
"Near Ar Raqqah, 18 strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, six barges, three ISIS headquarters, a tactical vehicle, an IED factory, and a weapons factory; and damaged a supply route," the release said on Monday.
In Iraq, the coalition conducted six strikes consisting of 65 engagements near Mosul. The strikes destroyed 17 fighting positions, six machine guns, three rocket-propelled grenade systems, a VBIED factory, artillery system and a roadblock.
The Mosul strikes also damaged supply routes, suppressed mortar teams, tactical units and an anti-air artillery team, and engaged four tactical units and four sniper teams.
