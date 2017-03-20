Syrian Warplanes Destroy Militant Supply Lines East of Damascus

Militants in Damascus use an extensive network of underground communications to transport arms and ammunition from one location to another. They also connect key militant outposts with their main command center in the suburb of the Douma. The detection and elimination of these tunnels is one of the priorities for the Syrian army in the framework of the liberation of the eastern regions of the city from terrorists.
To date, the Syrian military has regained control of all the facilities in the vicinity of an industrial area north of Jobar, eliminating al-Nusra Front militants.
All comments
Show new comments (0)