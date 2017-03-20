Russian MoD Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Over 3,000 Syrians in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry stated that in the past 24 hours Russia held seven humanitarian events in Aleppo and Latakia provinces and added that Aleppo residents were provided with 1.2 tonnes of bread and 3,000 portions of hot meals.

"Within last 24 hours, 3,300 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 2.7 tonnes," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Total of 1,359 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011, particularly by the activities of the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, that the Syrian government forces have been struggling against.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.