Russia Concerned by Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Urges Dialogue - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Security Council held closed consultation on the Yemen crisis on Friday organized at the request of the Russian Mission to the United Nations.

"We signaled our concern that, unfortunately, in Yemen we see military approaches prevailing, general drift towards military solution to the problem," Safronkov said on Friday. "The consultations were aimed at stimulating the United Nations to increase its efforts in search for establishing a real diplomatic process and a dialogue."

Speaking after the consultations, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft said the UN Security Council is in agreement that to solve the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, a political solution to the conflict must be found first.

© REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah Humanitarian Aid Provided by Russia Delivered to Yemeni Camp (VIDEO)

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.