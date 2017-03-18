Register
02:04 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, children play amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen

    Russia Concerned by Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Urges Dialogue - UN Envoy

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 33 0 0

    Russia is concerned by possible attempts to bring about a military solution to the crisis in Yemen and instead urges establishing dialogue and a diplomatic process, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters after UN Security Council consultations.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Security Council held closed consultation on the Yemen crisis on Friday organized at the request of the Russian Mission to the United Nations.

    "We signaled our concern that, unfortunately, in Yemen we see military approaches prevailing, general drift towards military solution to the problem," Safronkov said on Friday. "The consultations were aimed at stimulating the United Nations to increase its efforts in search for establishing a real diplomatic process and a dialogue."

    Speaking after the consultations, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft said the UN Security Council is in agreement that to solve the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, a political solution to the conflict must be found first.

    People are pictured near their tent at a camp for internally displaced people in Dharawan, near the capital Sanaa, Yemen February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Humanitarian Aid Provided by Russia Delivered to Yemeni Camp (VIDEO)
    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

    In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.

    Related:

    Yemeni President Hails Russian Role in Reconciliation Process
    Houthis Ready for New Talks With Yemeni Gov't, but No Longer Trust UN
    Trump Expands Pentagon Authority to Conduct Counterterror Operations in Yemen
    Tags:
    concern, military solution, UN, Yemen, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok