Register
07:52 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian soldiers stand next to an aid convoy in Aleppo, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016

    Russian Servicemen Deliver Medicine, Humanitarian Aid to Syrians

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    17030

    Russia has delivered medicine and UN humanitarian aid to residents of Syria, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Reconciliation Center has delivered medications to Syrians in the latest humanitarian event, according to the bulletin posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.

    "Citizens of Dahiyat al-Assad have received 200 kilograms of medicaments," the center said.

    In addition, Russia has helped deliver over 20 metric tons (tonnes) of UN aid to Syrian residents in the past 24 hours.

    "Russian aircraft delivered 20.6 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the reconciliation center said.

    Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), residents of the besieged Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus, Syria, queue to receive food supplies (File)
    © AP Photo/ UNRWA
    Russian MoD Says Western Reports on Humanitarian Situation in Syria Not Helpful
    Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged as a result of internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the hospitals in Syria are either destroyed or only partly functioning.

    Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.

    Related:

    Russian Reconciliation Center Helps Deliver Over 20 Tonnes of UN Aid to Syria
    Russian Military Delivers 1.6 Tonnes of Aid to Syria Over Past Day
    Release of Detainees, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid on Astana Syria Talks Agenda
    Tags:
    medicine, humanitarian aid, UN, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      That's IT!! Pair with U.N organizations. Russian military can deliver even thru intense war.
      Thru intense air defenses.
      ANY weather. Any condition.

      Place the U.N FLAGS also and Rus,, so they SEE who sent them. And deliver them.

      Russia needs the new mil LOGO on all aircraft's and units.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok