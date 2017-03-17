Russian Servicemen Deliver Medicine, Humanitarian Aid to Syrians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Reconciliation Center has delivered medications to Syrians in the latest humanitarian event, according to the bulletin posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.

"Citizens of Dahiyat al-Assad have received 200 kilograms of medicaments," the center said.

In addition, Russia has helped deliver over 20 metric tons (tonnes) of UN aid to Syrian residents in the past 24 hours.

"Russian aircraft delivered 20.6 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the reconciliation center said.

© AP Photo/ UNRWA Russian MoD Says Western Reports on Humanitarian Situation in Syria Not Helpful

Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged as a result of internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the hospitals in Syria are either destroyed or only partly functioning.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.