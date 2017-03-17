Turkish Police Detain Two Daesh Suspects in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Daily Sabah newspaper reported, citing, police sources that two Uzbek citizens suspected of Daesh links had been detained in the city's district of Kagithane.

The detained people were also suspected of plans to conduct an attack similar to the deadly one that took place in Reina nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations in the European part of the city, claiming lives of some 40 people, the media outlet added.

According to the newspaper, during the raid, police officers have also seized two Kalashnikov assault rifles and 500 bullets.

Turkey has been fighting Daesh and many other countries, both inside the country and in Syria. Anti-Daesh activities have intensified after the Reina attack and has already resulted in numerous detentions of Daesh suspects.