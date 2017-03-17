Saudi Arabia ‘Ready to Do Anything’ to Combat Terrorism

© AFP 2017/ RABIH MOGHRABI Saudi Arabian Security Forces Shoot Suspected Daesh Member During Detention

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia is prepared to take any actions to eliminate terrorism in the Middle East especially considering Mecca is the extremists’ primary target, bin Salman said.

“We are ready to do anything that will eradicate terrorism, anything without limits,” bin Salman claimed as quoted by the Department of Defense press pool.

Saudi Arabia, bin Salman added, is on the frontline against terrorist organizations whose mission to recruit and spread their ideology starts in “the holy city of Mecca."

“Once they put their hands in Saudi Arabia, they will get access to the entire Islamic world. That’s why we are the primary target," he added.

The Saudi leader noted that his country was ready to cooperate with the United States and other allies in the fight against Daesh (outlawed in Russia) specifically and terrorism in general.

Saudi officials have previously said the country would commit ground troops to the fight against Daesh in Syria if the United States was willing to do the same.