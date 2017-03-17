Saudi Arabia ‘Ready to Do Anything’ to Combat Terrorism

“We are ready to do anything that will eradicate terrorism, anything without limits,” bin Salman claimed as quoted by the Department of Defense press pool.
Saudi Arabia, bin Salman added, is on the frontline against terrorist organizations whose mission to recruit and spread their ideology starts in “the holy city of Mecca."
“Once they put their hands in Saudi Arabia, they will get access to the entire Islamic world. That’s why we are the primary target," he added.
The Saudi leader noted that his country was ready to cooperate with the United States and other allies in the fight against Daesh (outlawed in Russia) specifically and terrorism in general.
Saudi officials have previously said the country would commit ground troops to the fight against Daesh in Syria if the United States was willing to do the same.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And by 'do anything' he means that Saudi Arabia will continue funding and arming Daesh and Al-Nusra while saying that they are fighting against them. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They could start, by not PROMOTING it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So then does "anything" mean the King will commit suicide? Or perhaps the GCC countries can just bomb each other.
David C. Lee
cage123au
MaDarby