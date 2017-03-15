Russian Military Delivers 1.6 Tonnes of Aid to Syria Over Past Day

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — The aid was delivered by two humanitarian missions. One of these delivered backpacks, toys and confectioneries to a kindergarten in the coastal Latakia province, while another delivery took 300 food sets to residents of Rimet Hazem in the southernmost Suwayda governorate, according to the statement.

"Within last 24 hours, 500 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 1.6 tons." the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The United Nations and its partners have also continued to offer food, medical, psychological and legal aid to Syria over the past day, the reconciliation center added, noting that work to restore damaged infrastructure and provide temporary shelter is also ongoing.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.