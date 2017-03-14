Astana Talks Participants Prepare Appeal to UN on Assistance in Palmyra Demining

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syria Talks Members Preparing Doc on Int'l Cooperation on Demining Palmyra

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik that the participants of the talks were preparing for adoption of a document on international cooperation in demining the historic city of Palmyra, which did not require participation of the opposition.

"This is not an agreement, this is an appeal to the United Nations, to all the countries in the world to assist with demining, allocate money. Such a question cannot be resolved in one-two days," the source said.

Answering the question about Turkey's alleged negative reaction to the document, the source said that the Turkish side expressed readiness for work.