WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes amid an operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh.

"The Military Intelligence conducted a proactive operation, resulted to arrest the Minister of Industry for ISIS [Daesh] and his deputies," the ministry said in a Twitter message.

The operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas.