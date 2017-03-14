Moscow Wants Authority in Libya Who Could Combat Terrorism - Kremlin

© AFP 2017/ JOEL SAGET Russia Reaffirms Support of Political Process in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia would like to see an authority in Libya who would combat terrorism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, noting that it relies on eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar to contribute in the settlement process.

"You know that certain contacts are taking place. Russia is of course interested in Libya stabilizing in one way or another, deciding on its authorities and being able to take vigorous measures to ensure that Libyan territory does not become a breeding ground for the terrorist plankton," Peskov told reporters.

On December contacts with Haftar, he said that "Russia is betting on him in the matter of settling the situation in Libya" and underscored the "highly controversial and complex" state of affairs there.

"Certainly, excessive intervention by Russia in Libyan affairs is hardly possible and is hardly advisable. but nevertheless, this does not mean that Russia does not contact those with whom it considers it necessary," Peskov stressed.