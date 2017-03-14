Humanitarian Access to Syria is Disrupted, No One to Blame - ICRC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gaser named Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, rural Damascus, Homs and Hama and other northern parts of the country where access is hampered.

"It is difficult to say 'only both sides,' because we all know in Syria we have numerous actors, numerous sides involved in this conflict. So it is not only one side against the other, so this makes it even more complex for humanitarian organizations to have contacts with all sides," Gaser said.

She added that there is a concentration of displaced people in government-controlled areas.

"We are trying to do our best, we could develop our with the different parties and different armed groups, but we are very committed to reach the people in need," she stressed.