MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to war-torn Syria, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz told Sputnik on Monday.

"The [Turkish] embassy in Russia has no detailed information about the event at the moment. But Turkey will provide the humanitarian support to the Syrian people as before," Dirioz said when asked about the possibility of Turkey's participation in an international conference in Brussels on supporting the future of Syria and the region.

The conference, which is expected to take place on April 5, will bring together ministerial representatives from 70 delegations, including major donors and civil society representatives, to address the situation in Syria and the overall impact of the crisis in the Middle Eastern region.

The conference will be co-chaired by the European Union, the United Nations, Germany, Norway, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Kingdom. The event builds on the London conference, held on February 4, 2016.