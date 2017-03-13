Register
18:57 GMT +313 March 2017
    Syrian woman walks past a destroyed building in Aleppo

    Turkey to Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid to Syria Ambassador to Russia

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Middle East
    0 6400

    The Turkish ambassador to Russia said that Turkey would continue providing humanitarian assistance to war-torn Syria.

    A picture shows vehicles offered to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Senegal by the government of Botswana to help the country fight against Ebola in Dakar on December 2, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ SEYLLOU
    Red Crescent, WFP Sent 3,500 Tonnes of Aid to Syria's Deir ez-Zor Since April
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to war-torn Syria, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz told Sputnik on Monday.

    "The [Turkish] embassy in Russia has no detailed information about the event at the moment. But Turkey will provide the humanitarian support to the Syrian people as before," Dirioz said when asked about the possibility of Turkey's participation in an international conference in Brussels on supporting the future of Syria and the region.

    The conference, which is expected to take place on April 5, will bring together ministerial representatives from 70 delegations, including major donors and civil society representatives, to address the situation in Syria and the overall impact of the crisis in the Middle Eastern region.

    The conference will be co-chaired by the European Union, the United Nations, Germany, Norway, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Kingdom. The event builds on the London conference, held on February 4, 2016.

