Syrian Safe Zones to Ensure Returning Refugees' Security - Turkish Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Setting up safe zones in Syria will ensure security for refugees returning home, Turkey's Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz told Sputnik Monday.

The establishment of safe zones "could be a way that would ensure security for the return of refugees to their homes," Dirioz said.

He added that US President Donald Trump had spoken about the idea in general, but Turkey did not know the details.