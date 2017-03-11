Turkish PM Accuses Greek Cypriots of Insincerity During Reconciliation Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Greek Cypriots have been insincere since the beginning of the talks on reconciliation between the two parts of Cyprus, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Saturday.
"In my opinion, the Greek Cypriots were never sincere from the beginning. They regard the Turkish Cypriots as a minority. How will you establish a bi-communal, equal and fair government if you regard one part as a minority?," Yildirim said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.
The latest round of Cyprus reconciliation talks on February 16 ended abruptly, with the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots blaming each other for the early departure.
Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) there. The TRNC is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains its military presence there.
