19:25 GMT +310 March 2017
    A member of the Iraqi troops stands next to archeological findings inside an underground tunnel in east Mosul on March 6, 2017

    Daesh Tunnel Rats Threaten to Destroy Assyrian Treasures of Mosul

    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    An ancient Assyrian palace recently discovered by archaeologists in Mosul risks getting buried by tons of rubble due to Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) tunneling activity.

    The palace, which apparently dates back to 600 B.C., was discovered by local archaeologists in eastern Mosul underneath the ruins of what used to be the Mosque of Prophet Jonah which was destroyed by Daesh terrorists in 2014, according to RT.

    Archeological findings are pictured inside an underground tunnel in east Mosul on March 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Archeological findings are pictured inside an underground tunnel in east Mosul on March 6, 2017

    After exploring the tunnels dug underneath the liberated areas of the city, archaeologists have discovered Assyrian stone sculptures and cuneiform inscriptions which apparently date to back to 7th century B.C.

    Ironically, it appears that the discovery was originally made by Daesh terrorists themselves who were apparently digging tunnels in the area looking for ancient artifacts to sell on the black market. Therefore it remains unclear how many artifacts were initially found there and how many of them may have been looted by terrorists.

    Layla Salih, head of Antiquities for the province of Nineveh, of which Mosul is the capital, stands next to archeological findings inside an underground tunnel in east Mosul on March 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Layla Salih, head of Antiquities for the province of Nineveh, of which Mosul is the capital, stands next to archeological findings inside an underground tunnel in east Mosul on March 6, 2017

    However, the very tunneling activity which made this discovery possible has also made the area increasingly unstable, making the archaeologists fear that the relics may ultimately end up buried under tons of dirt and rubble.

