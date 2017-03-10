Turkish Forces Eliminated 90 PKK, PYD Militants in Turkey, Syria Over 7 Days

© REUTERS/ Kenan Gurbuz Turkey Eliminates 19 PKK Militants Including Senior Commander

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the military statement, 27 terrorists were killed in anti-PKK operations in Turkey, which were still ongoing in the country's eastern provinces. A further 71 members of the PYD, were killed as part of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria, the Daily Sabah reported.

Besides, 24 PKK shelters were captured by Turkish forces, and nearly one tonne of drugs was seized in the course of the operations.

The Euphrates Shield operation carried out by Turkey and the Free Syrian Army started on August 24, 2016. During the operation, the joint forces liberated the Syrian cities of Jarabulus and Al Bab. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the aim of the operation was to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

Turkey considers the PYD to be affiliated with the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!