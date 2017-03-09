UN World Food Programme Provides School Meals to 15,000 Aleppo Children

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has delivered school meals to some 15,000 Syrian children attending public primary schools in Aleppo city since the beginning of March, the WFP said in a press release Thursday.

“Through its local partner, WFP has so far distributed school meals to about 15,000 children at 30 schools in Aleppo since the programme began on 5 March,” the press release read.

It added that WFP had also started to provide fresh school meals, consisting of a sandwich and a fruit or a vegetable each day to over 2,000 children in two schools in Aleppo.

The program employs 20 Syrian women, who prepare the meals, which are then delivered by a WFP local partner.

WFP school meals program in Syria was launched in 2014. It covers schools in rural Damascus, Tartous and Aleppo provinces.

In 2017, WFP plans to extend the program to reach 750,000 school children across Syria.

The education system in Syria has been derailed by the ongoing crisis in the country, leaving 1.75 million children out of school, according to the UN estimates.

