Daesh Leader Baghdadi Alive, Not in Iraq's Mosul - US Defense Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The leader of the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is still alive but is currently not in the Iraqi city of Mosul, a US defense official told reporters on Wednesday.

Media has previously reported that Baghdadi visited Mosul, which is the Islamic State's biggest stronghold in Iraq.

"Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who I believe is still alive, [is] not in Mosul," the official said.