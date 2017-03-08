Mob Attacks Women’s Day Rally at Istanbul University

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A rally at Istanbul’s Bilgi University campus marking the International Women’S Day was assaulted on Wednesday by a group of attackers, Turkish media reported.

Up to 20 people jumped over the university fence and charged the demonstration, beating students and security guards, the Hurriyet daily reported. A female student had her face severely bruised.

According to the newspaper, attackers shouted "Allah Akbar" ("God is Great"). The outlet cited a university statement as saying six assailants were detained and a disciplinary process was opened into students who joined the attack.