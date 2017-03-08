Register
    A general view shows the Tishrin dam, after a U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian Kurds and Arab rebel groups, supported by U.S. coalition planes, captured it on Saturday from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015

    Thirst Wars: Turkey Applies Political Pressure by Cutting Off Water to Syria

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    51335115

    Ewwas Eli, a member of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) has confirmed to Sputnik Turkiye that Turkey has cut off water supplies into northern Syria as a means of applying political pressure on the country.

    Syrian Kurdish media has recently reported that Turkey has cut off the flow of the Euphrates River into Syria, depriving the nation of one of its primary sources of water.

    According to the Kurdish Hawar News Agency, Turkey cut water supplies to Syria around February 23, which subsequently forced a hydroelectric plant at the Tishrin Dam to shut down while also significantly reducing water levels on its associated reservoir.

    Tishrin Dam
    © Photo: Public domain
    Tishrin Dam

    The dam supplies both water and power to key parts of northern Syria, such as the city of Manbij and other parts of the predominantly Kurdish Kobani Canton.

    The dam is one of several major dams along the Euphrates River. Downstream from Tishrin lies the Tabqa Dam and its reservoir Lake Assad, which supplies Aleppo with most of its power and drinking water, as well as irrigation water for over 640,000 hectares (2,500 square miles) of farmland.

    The management of the Tishrin Dam has issued a written statement where it informed of blackouts in Kobani, Manbij and a number of other settlements due to the reduction of water levels in the reservoir.

    "Due to the cut off the flow of the Euphrates River into Syria, the water level at the Tishrin Dam has dropped thus considerably decreasing the generation of electric power. Due to this reason, the hydroelectric plant at the Tishrin Dam was forced to shut down and halt the generation of electric power until the water level reaches the minimum mark which is necessary for the generation of electric power," reads the statement issued by the Dam's managers.

    Tishrin Dam
    © Photo: Public domain
    Tishrin Dam

    Sputnik Turkiye discussed the issue with Ewwas Eli, a member of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), responsible for the party's foreign policy, who confirmed that Turkey had cut off water supplies.

    "The electric power demands of Kobani and Manbij and a number of adjacent territories are being covered by the electric power generated at the hydroelectric plant at the Tishrin Dam. The water there comes from Turkey. There is a corresponding international agreement regulating the water resources," he told Sputnik.

    He further explained that the water flows from the Ataturk reservoir on the territory of Turkey first into Syria and then further to Iraq. Both Syria and Iraq have every right to this water.

    From the very first military clashes in Syria, Turkey started violating this agreement.

    Turkey has been withholding water from the Euphrates River for a month. The politician explained that Ankara has been doing it occasionally, then abruptly releasing it. The reservoir at the Tishrin Dam is relatively small, he said. And it is unable to cope with such a strong water flow thus forcing the management to open the dam. Such irregularities with water supplies cause electricity blackouts in Kobani, Manbij and Sirrin.

    The electricity is being supplied to the affected cities only for two hours per day. With the amount of water which can be currently amassed in its associated reservoir, the hydroelectric plant at the Tishrin Dam is able to work only for 2-3 hours per day. The adjacent territories are also experiencing shortages of drinking water.

    "Turkey has been cutting off water due to political reasons: to prevent the set-up of our project, the Federation of Northern Syria–Rojava," Ewwas Eli told Sputnik.

    Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD)
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Turkey Expects US to Keep Promise on Kurdish PYD's Withdrawal From North Syria
    He further explained how Turkey has been using water as a political tool: it has currently opened the water flow into Syria but its volume is not enough. The electric power generated at the hydroelectric plant at the Tishrin Dam is then supplied to the cities of Sirrin, Ras al-Ayn and Al-Hasakah. It is also being supplied to a large part of the territories in the north of the country. When there is a blackout, he said, life practically stops there.

    Turkey cutting the water supply, he said, violates international law, it is an inhumane act. International organizations and European countries should not ignore this problem, he concluded.

    electricity supplies, electricity blackout, water shortage, water supply, Ewwas Eli, Euphrates, Manbij, Kobani, Syria, Turkey
      Marques rouges
      Kurds are like Syrian rebels, they have been promised autonomy by the usual Zio/CIA, and this is the main cause of this mess.

      See how their media are always trying to push people against each others for their own benefit ?
      Mikhas
      I knew it. Erdogan and his medieval goat-F:ing jihadist gangs are so predictable!

      No more than 12 hours after SAA reached the Euphrates yesterday night to secure the pumping station to Aleppo, Turkey starts it's water terrorism. During the occupation of their cutthroat vermin water was in abundance.

      Syria knows exactly what to do should Erdogan continue this to critical levels and that is as old as the Turkass dam on the river, to bomb it out of existence.
