Register
15:36 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian army sappers work at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this photo released by Russian Ministry of Defence on April 9, 2016

    Russia Will Send Deminers to Liberated Palmyra

    © REUTERS/ Russian Ministry of Defence
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    118960

    Russian deminers will arrive in Syria's Palmyra, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 2, the Syrian army backed by the Russian military aircraft operating in Syria regained control over Palmyra.

    "The Defense Ministry's leadership has decided to send to Palmyra servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces' international mine action center. They are expected to arrive soon," the center's chief Alexey Kim said.

    He praised the efforts of the Syrian military who in December 2016 prior to the attack of the Islamic State jihadist group, outlawed in Russia, evacuated almost 90 percent of all Palmyra residents.

    "Before leaving the city, the terrorists again mined and planned to destroy a significant part of the historic monuments and the remaining buildings. Thankfully to the prompt and swift actions of the government’s troops, the plans were disrupted. Now the Syrian sappers that were trained by Russian specialists in the demining center in Aleppo, are clearing the buildings and the objects of cultural heritage in Palmyra from mines and improvised explosive devises," the Russian military official said.

    Concert In Palmyra's Ancient Amphitheater
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    First Concert in Palmyra's Ancient Amphitheater Since Syrian Army Kicked Daesh Out
    Daesh first captured Palmyra in May 2015. In the ten months that followed, the brutal group, notorious for destroying pre-Islamic cultural heritage sites, leveled the Temple of Bel, the Temple of Baalshamin, the Monumental Arch and several tomb towers. Some of the priceless artifacts on display at a local museum were smashed or defaced.

    The Syrian Arab Army, assisted by Russian warplanes and its allies took Palmyra under control on March 27, 2016, but lost it on December 11.  However, the jihadists later succeeded to drive out the Syrian government forces in December 2016 after a large-scale offensive.

    Related:

    First Concert in Palmyra's Ancient Amphitheater Since Liberation
    Russian Soldier Dies Near Palmyra During Terrorist Offensive Against Syrian Army
    Syrian Army Regains Control Over Oil Field Near Palmyra
    Tags:
    Palmyra, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      And don't let NOTHING fall again. Russia should have a nice set of teams in helicopters. Scout and attack. On lead. then a passenger cargo .. lime MIL 8? After MIL 35 with small team .
      Equip them so they defeat ANY attack and train pilots to evade attacks even more.
      By now Russia should have a training area for planes helis where enemy use all kinds of attacks. ww2 style, V Nam style, Iraq style modern. A few areas. Where all can practice, specially, reserves. Russian mil and all training should sleep in make up things, make fires and hunt and clean their own water.. Just lose rabbits and other animals or tie them so the can kill them. BEST open places where they trap snare , and ponds where they forced to FISH.
      Never know when supplies will not last nor arrive!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok